Wallow (ankle) logged 14 total snaps in Saturday's 28-19 win over the Saints.

Wallow suffered an ankle injury during the Broncos second preseason win over the Cardinals on Aug. 16, but the fifth-year linebacker was able to make his return to the field in the Broncos' preseason finale against the Saints. Wallow played seven snaps on defense and seven snaps on special teams, however, he was unable to record any counting stats in the contest. The 26-year-old will hope to earn a spot on the team's roster heading into the 2025 campaign, though he may face an uphill battle due to his minimal production in the preseason.