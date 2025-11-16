Broncos' Garret Wallow: Officially active for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallow (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Wallow was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he's been officially cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury. His return gives the Broncos another contributor on special teams and added depth at inside linebacker.
