Broncos' George Aston: Signs with Broncos
Aston signed a contract with the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Aston was one of seven undrafted rookies to sign with Denver on Thursday. The Pitt product struggled with injuries his junior year but was able to play in all 14 of the Panthers' games in the 2018 season, helping the offense to rush for 227.9 yards per game. Aston will have only Andy Janovich to compete with for reps at fullback in Denver.
