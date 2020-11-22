site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Graham Glasgow: Active Week 11
Glasgow (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Glasgow was considered questionable for Sunday's game but will be available versus Miami. The 28-year-old should take up his starting post at right guard, per usual.
