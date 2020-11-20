Glasgow (calf) was a limited participant during Friday's practice session, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The Michigan product dealt with a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11, but he's otherwise avoided injury this season besides from a sprained ankle in August. Glasgow was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, only popping up on the injury report in the Broncos' final practice session of the week. Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports that Glasgow seemingly suffered the injury Friday, adding that it's never a good sign to suffer a calf injury at such a late stage in the week. With a Sunday afternoon matchup against Miami approaching, Austin Schlottmann is available as the No. 2 right guard if needed.