Glasgow (toe) is officially listed as questionable heading into Saturday's matchup against the Bills, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Glasgow had to exit the Broncos' Week 13 loss to Kansas City after 24 offensive snaps because of a toe injury. Two weeks earlier against Miami, meanwhile, the 28-year-old was forced to an early departure because of a lower leg injury. Coach Vic Fangio noted that Netane Muti would be the next man up if Glasgow is forced to sit, as he got the start at right guard Week 14 in Carolina.