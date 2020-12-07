Coach Vic Fangio clarified after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs that the foot injury that knocked Glasgow out of the game was more specifically to his toe, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports.

Glasgow will hope to recover from the toe injury in time to suit up in Week 14 against the Panthers. If he's unable to give it a go, Austin Schlottmann would continue to fill in at right guard. Glasgow tried to battle through the injury against Kansas City but ultimately ended up on the sidelines for most of the night.