Glasgow has been practicing without limitations to start training camp, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Glasgow's 2021 season was ended early after suffering a fractured ankle against the Cowboys in Week 9. The veteran was the starter at right guard last season, though he practiced with the second-team offensive line Monday. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Quinn Meinerz took snaps with the starters. Meinerz's experience with the first-team offense last season and an impressive showing at camp could help him to challenge Glasgow for the top spot on the depth chart.