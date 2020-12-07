site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Graham Glasgow: Hurts foot early on SNF
Glasgow (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Troy Renck of ABC7 Denver reports.
Glasgow suffered the injury in the first quarter. Austin Schlottmann slots into Glasgow's spot at right guard.
