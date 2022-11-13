site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Graham Glasgow: Leaves with injury
RotoWire Staff
Glasgow (shoulder) has exited Sunday's game against the Titans, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Glasgow drew the start at center with Lloyd Cushenberry (groin) currently on IR. The Broncos will now likely turn to Luke Wattenberg to handle the center position until Glasgow is able to return.
