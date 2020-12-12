Glasgow (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Glasgow is expected to miss his third game of the season. Austin Schlottmann started at right guard in the two previous games that Glasgow missed.
