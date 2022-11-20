site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-graham-glasgow-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Graham Glasgow: Playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Glasgow (shoulder) is active Sunday against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Glasgow had to exit Week 10 early with the injury, but he's recovered enough to play Sunday. He should draw the start at center, with Lloyd Cushenberry (groin) still on IR.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read