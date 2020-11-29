site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Graham Glasgow: Playing Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
Glasgow (lower leg) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
The 28-year-old has been dealing with some soreness in his lower leg the past couple weeks, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Glasgow should take up his usual post at right guard for Denver.
