Glasgow (calf) was a limited participant during Friday's practice session, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The Michigan product dealt with a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11, but he's otherwise avoided injury this season besides from a sprained ankle in August. Glasgow was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, only popping up on the injury report in the Broncos' final practice session of the week. He enters Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins as questionable, with Austin Schlottmann listed as his backup at right guard.