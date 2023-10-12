Denver reinstated Dulcich (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

As a result of the transaction, Dulcich is eligible to play against the Chiefs, but the Broncos listed the tight end as questionable for the contest after he was estimated as a full participant in Wednesday walk-through session. Official confirmation of Dulcich's status is thus slated to arrive once the team's inactive list is posted 90 minutes in advance of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If active, Dulcich could be part of a timeshare at tight end with Adam Trautman.