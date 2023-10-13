Dulcich is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Dulcich returned from a four-game absence Thursday, caused by a hamstring injury. He apparently aggravated the issue in the second half of Thursday's game and could be looking at additional missed time. Prior to his exit, he managed one catch for three yards.
