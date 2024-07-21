Dulcich (hamstring/foot) avoided being placed on the active/PUP list by the Broncos ahead of training camp beginning Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dulcich has played in just 12 games over his first two seasons in the NFL, and he'll enter camp looking to leave both a hamstring and a foot injury in his past. His ability to begin training camp without an injury designation is a positive sign for where he's at in his recovery as he looks beat out the likes of Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull for Denver's starting tight end role in 2024.