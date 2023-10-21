Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
This is Dulcich's second stint on injured reserve due to the same hamstring injury sustained during the season opener. Expect Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz and Nate Adkins to continue working in a committee group at tight end for however long Dulcich is inactive.
More News
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not playing in Week 7•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: May need to go back on IR•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Aggravates hamstring issue•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Activated from IR•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Expected to be activated from IR•