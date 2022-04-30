The Broncos selected Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 80th overall.

Dulcich (6-foot-4, 243 pounds) probably won't be able to give the Broncos many quality in-line reps, and he's not a standout athlete (4.7-second 40, 34-inch broad jump). However, the UCLA product is a skilled receiver and could make a pass-catching impact in the NFL if his athleticism proves sufficient. For the time being, he will likely play in a reserve role behind Albert Okwuegbunam, who is much bigger and faster than Dulcich.