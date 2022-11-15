Dulcich caught one of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

After a solid start to his rookie campaign, Dulcich's one-catch performance was a major disappointment for fantasy managers. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end was unable to get anything going as Denver's offensive struggles continued in Week 10. Despite his underwhelming performance, Dulcich played 89 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, and Russell Wilson continues to look his way. His speed and athleticism make him a necessary part of a Denver passing attack still trying to find its rhythm. With teammate Jerry Jeudy nursing an ankle injury, it's possible that Dulcich could be relied upon even more if the wideout is forced to miss time. The 22-year-old will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup when the Broncos host the Raiders in Week 11.