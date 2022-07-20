Dulcich (undisclosed) shared Broncos' first-team reps in OTAs and appears to be on the "fast track" to compete for the No. 1 tight end role this season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Dulcich, who was selected 80th overall in the 2022 draft, figures to make a case for starting duties this season as he competes with presumed starter Albert Okwuegbunam. Though Okwuegbunam was thought to have the No. 1 role locked down after Noah Fant was traded to the Seahawks, Dulcich immediately was taking reps with the first-team during OTAs this offseason. The rookie shows promise as a pass catcher and the coaching staff seems interested in seeing what he can do early. Dulcich should be a full go for training camp, so his battle with Okwuegbunam is one to pay close attention to ahead of the 2022 season. Assuming the veteran stays atop the depth chart early in the season, it would not be surprising to see the 6-foot-4, 243-pound Dulcich take over at some point if his performance on the field warrants the switch.