Coach Zac Steven said the Broncos are doing "everything they can" to get Dulcich (hamstring) on the field Week 1, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

It appears Dulcich will miss a third straight preseason game, in addition to most of training camp and part of the offseason program. He nonetheless has a shot at snaps early in the season, as the Broncos don't seem thrilled with projected starter Albert Okwuegbunam, who has spent a lot of time playing alongside backup and third-stringers this preseason. The Broncos' other tight ends beyond Okwuegbunam and Dulcich are more relevant to the run game than the passing game, so it'll presumably be one of the two young guys getting TE snaps in clear passing situations if nothing else. For Dulcich, the first challenge is getting his hamstring to a point where he can play.