Dulcich (hamstring) is on pace to return before the end of the regular season if all goes well in his recovery, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Dulcich has begun working off to the side in practice, though he has yet to officially rejoin his teammates. In order to participate in team practices, Dulcich would first need to have his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened. That window can be opened at any point moving forward, as Dulcich has been on injured reserve since Oct. 21.