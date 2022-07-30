Dulcich (hamstring) will be worked back into practice slowly as he nurses an offseason hamstring injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Dulcich's injury Wednesday, "We want to make sure he can get a certain amount of work. That's why he's just going to be on the side a little bit, and we'll slowly work him back in." It's clear the team is exercising caution with the tight end as he gets back to full strength. Denver's coaching staff seems ready to allow Dulcich to compete for top billing at the position with holdover Albert Okwuegbunam. Once the rookie is fully healthy, his athleticism and ability to stretch the field could lead to his emergence as the starter.