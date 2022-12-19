Dulcich recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona.
Dulcich entered the game having seen eight targets in consecutive contests, and there was little reason to believe that would change with both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) sidelined. However, Dulcich was overshadowed by several of the Broncos' peripheral pass catchers, including Eric Tomlinson and Brandon Johnson. Dulcich should have the opportunity to bounce back in Week 16, as Russell Wilson (concussion) is expected to return from a one-game absence.
More News
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Three grabs in Sunday's loss•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Team-high receiving yardage in loss•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Slump continues•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Tallies four catches•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Catches one pass in loss•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Leads Denver in receiving•