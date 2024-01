Dulcich's (foot) 21-day practice window closed Wednesday, and he won't be activated from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The second-year tight end's season is over. Due to hamstring and foot issues, Dulcich played just 32 offensive snaps across two games in 2023, catching three of four targets for 25 scoreless yards. Dulcich has missed 22 of 34 games to begin his pro career.