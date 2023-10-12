The Broncos are expected to activate Dulcich (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chiefs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Dulcich, who was limited at practice Tuesday and listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, was deemed questionable for Week 6 action by the Broncos, but if he indeed comes off IR on Thursday, he'd be on track to face Kansas City. If he does, the 2022 third-rounder would provide his team's offense with a boost, as Dulcich profiles as Denver's top pass-catching TE when healthy, per James Palmer of NFL Network.