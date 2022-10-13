Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he hopes to have Dulcich (hamstring) back from injured reserve for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The third-round rookie out of UCLA has missed the Broncos' first five games of the season, but he was cleared to resume practicing Tuesday and looks to be making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury. The Broncos will presumably assess Dulcich in practices over the next three days before deciding whether he's fit to handle some snaps in Monday's game. With Albert Okwuegbunam having handled a lesser role than anticipated with Hackett at the helm, Dulcich could get the opportunity to step in as Denver's top pass-catching tight end once he gets up to full speed. If he's active for Week 6, Dulcich will likely be tasked with only a limited role in his first game back from his injury.