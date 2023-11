Coach Sean Payton said Thursday that the Broncos expect Dulcich (hamstring) to return this season, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Dulcich has been seeing multiple specialists about his chronic hamstring issues that have caused him to miss 13 of a possible 25 games in two seasons as a pro. Currently on injured reserve, Dulcich is eligible to return in Week 12 against the Browns. Adam Trautman will continue to handle tight end duties in his absence.