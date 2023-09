Coach Sean Payton said Monday that Dulcich (leg) will undergo an MRI, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dulcich left Sunday's loss to the Raiders early due to a leg injury, so this MRI will determine the full severity of his issue, as well as an expected recovery timetable. If Dulcich is forced to miss any amount of time, Adam Trautman will stand to benefit from increased opportunities atop Denver's tight end depth chart.