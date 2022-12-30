Dulcich (hamstring) has been placed on IR by the Broncos, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

With the Broncos eliminated from playoff contention, Dulcich's season is officially over. The 2022 third-rounder thus concludes his rookie campaign with 33 catches (on 55 targets) for 411 yards and two TDs in 10 games. Looking ahead to next year, Dulcich should lead Denver's tight end corps out of the gate in 2023, a context that will place the UCLA product firmly in the fantasy radar at his position.