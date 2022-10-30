Dulcich recorded four receptions on five targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Jaguars.

Dulcich continued his impressive rookie season and led the Broncos in receiving yards thanks to lengthy gains of 38, 22 and 18 yards. He's also carved out a consistent role quickly in the Denver offense, commanding 17 targets combined across the first three games of his career. That production has come with both Russell Wilson and Bretty Rypien under center, so Dulcich appears likely to continue to produce moving forward.