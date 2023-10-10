Dulcich (hamstring), whom the Broncos designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday, was limited at the ensuing walkthrough, Aric DiLilla of the team's official site reports.

Typically, when a player's 21-day window to return from a reserve list is opened two days before a game, it'd be unlikely for said player to be active for that contest. Having said that, coach Sean Payton told Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post that "he's close" with regard to Dulcich gaining clearance to suit up. Dulcich will have one more chance to prove the health of his hamstring before the Broncos potentially make a ruling on his availability for Thursday's road matchup with the Chiefs.