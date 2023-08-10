Dulcich was listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Broncos' unofficial depth chart Wednesday, Henry Chisholm of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dulcich being named the No. 2 tight end should come as a surprise, as many assumed that he earned the No. 1 spot based on his playmaking ability as a pass catcher. Instead, teammate Adam Trautman was named the starter. While addressing the media following the release of the first unofficial depth chart, head coach Sean Payton said, "The one thing that is interesting about this tight end group is that there are some clear roles that you can see. Strengths and weaknesses that these players have." Payton praised Trautman for his versatility as a blocker and a pass catcher. Trautman's ability as a blocker is likely what earned him the starting role, as Dulcich isn't known for blocking. Instead, the 23-year-old shined as a pass catcher in 2022 and proved that he had the ability to stretch the field with six gains of 20-plus yards and three of 30-plus as a rookie. Though Dulcich may see fewer inline tight end snaps than Trautman, he will likely be used as the primary pass-catching tight end in Payton's offensive scheme. For this reason, Dulcich should remain the most fantasy-friendly option of the two.