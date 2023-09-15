Dulcich (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Logging back-to-back DNPs to begin Week 2 prep isn't a surprise for Dulcich, who is expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury. Last season, he was inactive seven times due to a hamstring issue (Weeks 1-5 and 17-18), so his upcoming absence doesn't necessarily have a firm timetable. Assuming the Broncos rule out Dulcich on Friday's practice report, the Broncos will turn to Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz and potentially undrafted rookie Nate Adkins at tight end.