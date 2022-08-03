Dulcich (hamstring) has made progress this week, going through individual drills back-to-back days, Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan reports.

The rookie tight end seemingly is on track to rejoin team drills soon, though coach Nathaniel Hackett said the Broncos will be careful given the nature of hamstring injuries. Dulcich is in the mix for targets at tight end, though Albert Okwuegbunam is the favorite for the starting job and has clear advantages over his new teammate in size, speed and experience. Dulcich might be better in the short passing game, however.