Dulcich (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday and the Broncos are evaluating whether he needs to be placed on IR, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Dulcich returned from a four-game IR stint due to a hamstring injury last Thursday but aggravated the injury in a 21-17 loss to Kansas City. The 2022 third-round draft pick is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Packers, so Adam Trautman should continue to play the bulk of snaps at tight end.