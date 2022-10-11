Dulcich (hamstring) is expected to begin practicing this week, according to head coach Nathanial Hackett, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dulcich has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the beginning of training camp, which resulted in him being placed on IR on Aug. 30. Although there were expectations he could be available for Week 5, it did not come to be. If Dulcich is able to return to practice this week, he will need to be designated to return from IR, which would open up a three-week window for him to be moved to the active roster.