Dulcich (hamstring) missed practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The 2022 third-rounder also sat out Wednesday's session, so consider Dulcich day-to-day as Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys approaches. When healthy, Dulcich will look to make his case to secure a key role in Denver's offense alongside returnee Albert Okwuegbunam. Tight end targets are up for grabs this season after the Broncos sent Noah Fant to the Seahawks in the trade that brought the franchise signal caller Russell Wilson.
More News
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: No limitations at practice•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Making progress with hamstring•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Coach downplays absence•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Working through core-muscle injury•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not practicing•