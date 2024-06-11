Coach Sean Payton noted Tuesday that Dulcich (hamstring/foot) is doing "really well" physically at this stage of the offseason, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Payton adds that Dulcich could return to the field this week during the Broncos' current minicamp. Once the 2022 third-rounder is back in action, he'll look to carve out a key pass-catching role in a tight end corps that also includes Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull. Until he can re-prove his health, however, Dulcich remains a speculative fantasy option on the heels of a 2023 season in which he was limited to three catches in two regular-season contests.