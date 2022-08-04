Dulcich (hamstring) returned to full-speed team drills Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Dulcich took the final step after going through individual drills on consecutive days earlier in the week. His absence from the first week-plus of training camp isn't ideal, but the third-round pick still has plenty of time to make his case for a role on passing downs. Dulcich reportedly got some work with the first-team offense during offseason practices, potentially setting him up to challenge Albert Okwuegbunam for snaps and targets at tight end. A starting job would be more of a longshot, given that Dulcich is an undersized pass-catching specialist, not to mention a rookie at a position with a steep learning curve.
