Dulcich (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Dulcich initially sustained a hamstring injury in the season opener that forced a stint on injured reserve. After missing the minimum four games on IR, he returned Week 6 at Kansas City, only to aggravate the issue in that game. On Wednesday, coach Sean Payton told DiLalla that Dulcich may require another stay on IR, and in order for him again to sit out the least number of weeks while on that list, the Broncos will need to make such a transaction by Saturday afternoon. As long as Dulcich is sidelined this time around, the team will roll with Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz and Nate Adkins at tight end.
