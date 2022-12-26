Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury.
Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
More News
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Disappears against Arizona•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Three grabs in Sunday's loss•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Team-high receiving yardage in loss•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Slump continues•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Tallies four catches•
-
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Catches one pass in loss•