Dulcich was not targeted despite being active for Friday's 18-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Dulcich was surprisingly bypassed as the potential starter despite having a strong rookie campaign in 2021, coupled with Denver not having a ton of competition at that position. Instead, Sean Payton went outside of the organization and brought back Adam Trautman, one of his former tight ends from New Orleans to serve as his starting tight end here in Denver. It seemed like a timeshare was going to develop in order to at least keep Dulcich's hands on the field, but based on who started and the number of targets (3 compared to Dulcich's 0), his role may be even smaller than initially feared to begin his sophomore campaign.