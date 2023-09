Dulcich (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Dulcich being ruled out is no surprise, given that Jeff Legwold of ESPN previously reported that the tight end was expected to miss several weeks. As long as Dulcich is sidelined, fellow TE Adam Trautman figures to see added pass-catching opportunities in Denver's offense.