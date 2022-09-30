Per coach Nathaniel Hackett, there's "a very high chance" that Dulcich (hamstring) will practice next week and return from injured reserve when first eligible to do so in Week 5 against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The rookie tight end had been impressing in camp prior to getting hurt, so Dulcich could carve out a prominent role once he's back. Getting up to speed in time to face the Colts won't be easy, though, as the Broncos will have a short week of practice before playing Thursday in Week 5.