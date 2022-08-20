Dulchich (hamstring) isn't in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

While the rookie remains sidelined by an injury, it seems Albert Okwuegbunam still has something to prove, as the third-year tight end is in uniform while key guys like Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams and Jerry Jeudy are being held out.