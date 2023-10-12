Dulcich (hamstring) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.
The Broncos officially activated Dulcich from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's contest and he'll make his first game appearance since Week 1 when he logged 21 snaps and caught both of his targets for 22 yards. In his return to action versus Kansas City, Dulcich figures to work in tandem with fellow TE Adam Trautman, but as the season progresses the 2022 third-rounder's pass-catching ability should give him a degree of fantasy utility on a weekly basis.
