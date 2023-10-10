The Broncos designated Dulcich (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Denver thus will have a 21-day period in which to observe Dulcich on the practice field before determining if he's able to rejoin the team's active roster. The second-year tight end has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the season opener, and his activity Tuesday included stretching and individual drills, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Considering the Broncos play Thursday at Kansas City, Dulcich seems unlikely to gain clearance to return Week 6. If that comes to pass, Adam Trautman will continue to be the team's top TE, with Chris Manhertz and Nate Adkins also candidates for work.