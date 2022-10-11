The Broncos designated Dulcich (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

An offseason hamstring issue followed Dulcich into training camp, the preseason and eventually the regular season, forcing him to IR for Weeks 1-5. Now that he's back on the practice field, he can be activated anytime in the next 21 days, which may happen ahead of Monday's matchup with the Chargers. Whenever the rookie third-round pick returns, Dulcich will join a TE group that so far has been paced by Eric Saubert in terms of offensive snap share (47 percent), followed by Eric Tomlinson (42 percent), Albert Okwuegbunam (36 percent) and Andrew Beck (27 percent).